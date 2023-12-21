PoliceNET of Greece logo
Νεκροί και τραυματίες από πυροβολισμούς στο Πανεπιστήμιο της Πράγας

17:38 | 21/12/2023

Η τσεχική αστυνομία με ανάρτηση στο Twitter ανέφερε ότι απροσδιόριστος αριθμός ανθρώπων σκοτώθηκαν και άλλοι τραυματίστηκαν από πυροβολισμούς που σημειώθηκαν στο Πανεπιστήμιο της Πράγας, στο κέντρο της πρωτεύουσας.

«Με βάση τις αρχικές πληροφορίες μπορούμε να επιβεβαιώσουμε ότι υπάρχουν νεκροί και τραυματίες στο σημείο», τόνισε η αστυνομία.

H αστυνομία ανακοίνωσε ότι ο δράστης εξουδετερώθηκε.

Σε βίντεο που κυκλοφόρησαν, φαίνεται ο δράστης να σημαδεύει τον κόσμο που τρέχει πανικόβλητος να ξεφύγει από το πανεπιστήμιο!

 

