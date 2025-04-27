Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε σε πλήθος στον Καναδά - Πληροφορίες για νεκρούς και τραυματίες - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Αριθμός ανθρώπων σκοτώθηκε και πολλοί άλλοι τραυματίστηκαν όταν ένας οδηγός έπεσε με το αυτοκίνητό του σε πλήθος που μετείχε σε φεστιβάλ δρόμου στο Βανκούβερ, ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία της πόλης αυτής στον Καναδά.

Ο οδηγός συνελήφθη, πρόσθεσε.

Initial reports of several killed and over a dozen injured, after an SUV plowed into a closed-off street filled with people celebrating the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, Canada. pic.twitter.com/cLQQPfOMCq

Video of the SUV that drove into the crowd of people in #Vancouver tonight at the Lapu Lapu Festival. Tragic news. There’s videos of the alleged suspect, I won’t be sharing those. pic.twitter.com/9o4HSR7zW1

— Karm Sumal (@KarmSumal) April 27, 2025