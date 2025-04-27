PoliceNET of Greece logo
Κόσμος / Διεθνής Επικαιρότητα

Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε σε πλήθος στον Καναδά - Πληροφορίες για νεκρούς και τραυματίες - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

1
08:59 | 27/04/2025

Αριθμός ανθρώπων σκοτώθηκε και πολλοί άλλοι τραυματίστηκαν όταν ένας οδηγός έπεσε με το αυτοκίνητό του σε πλήθος που μετείχε σε φεστιβάλ δρόμου στο Βανκούβερ, ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία της πόλης αυτής στον Καναδά.

Ο οδηγός συνελήφθη, πρόσθεσε.

